Police: Lancaster County man exposed himself to woman out for walk

Micah James Moraga, 21, is charged with indecent exposure and harassment in the alleged incident, which occurred on Jan. 1 in Lititz.
Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police
Micah Moraga

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was arrested Saturday after police say he exposed himself to a woman in Warwick Township. 

Micah James Moraga, 21, is charged with indecent exposure and harassment in the incident, which occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on the 400 block of North Oak Street, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD). 

Police say a woman was out for a walk when she encountered Moraga, who was sitting on a bench. He allegedly exposed himself to her as she walked by.

Moraga was taken into custody and transported to NLCRPD headquarters for questioning. He was later released.

Both of the charges against him are misdemeanors, police say.

The charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin.

