Human remains found in Steelton

According to Mayor Ciera Dent, the human remains were found in the borough on July 27 and officials are working with the county and other agencies to investigate.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after human remains were found in Steelton on Wednesday.

Dent said in a Facebook post that this is an open investigation, and details will be shared with the public.

The Mayor also criticized the lack of respect for the victim, saying that posting or sharing pictures of a deceased person is "distasteful."