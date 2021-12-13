Police say man crashed into horse and buggy, leaving two people in the hospital and car in flames

Officials say that around 1 a.m. a Chester County man was driving in Paradise Township when he allegedly crashed his car into a horse and buggy, injuring two.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Chester County man after they say he crashed into a horse and buggy while driving under the influence, leaving two people injured and the horse dead.

Officials say that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, David Pulket, 41, was driving on Strasburg Road in Paradise Township when he allegedly crashed his car into a horse and buggy, seriously injuring the two people in the buggy and driving away.

After the crash, which police say happened while Pulket was driving under the influence, Pulket drove for about a mile before his car became engulfed in flames and he ran on foot.

Police say Pulket ran about four miles before troopers were able to find him and take him into custody.