Park City Center shooter's arraignment scheduled for today

The formal arraignment is set to begin at 9 a.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, of Lancaster, will appear in court today for his arraignment on charges related to the Oct. 17 shooting at Park City Center where four people were shot and two others were injured trying to escape.

Sanchez is charged with two felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and 52 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is being charged as an adult.

A judge or court official will read the charges against Sanchez and he will then either plead guilty or not guilty to the charges he faces.

Authorities say Sanchez was also denied bail due to prior charges.