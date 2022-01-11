Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes

Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, failed to withhold taxes from her employees' earnings and pay taxes herself for over four years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.

Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.

Son owned a Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company, DS Agency. While operating her business, she did not withhold any federal, Social Security, Medicare or state taxes from her employees’ income, nor did she pay the IRS an equivalent amount that she owed as their employer.

From June 2015 to August 2019, Son received checks that totaled over $7.7 million. She then cashed these checks at check-cashing businesses in Harrisburg and Philadelphia instead of depositing the payments in a bank account.

The employer cashed about $3 million worth of checks in less than a year at a business in Philadelphia starting in 2018.

Son's employees worked at several food manufacturing facilities in and around the Middle District of Pennsylvania. They were typically paid in cash.