Police are investigating theft of catalytic converters in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township.

At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The first was reported on Oct. 15. The victim told police she parked her vehicle in a lot at Newport Commons near Creekside Lane. When she attempted to drive her vehicle the following Monday, it was not running properly. The victim took her vehicle to a garage, where she was told that someone had cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle.

A similar incident was reported Oct. 17 by a vehicle owner on Creekside Lane, which is near the Newport Commons area, police say.

The victim in the second incident reported that her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. She took the vehicle to a mechanic shop and was informed the catalytic converter was stolen from it.