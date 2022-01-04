Harrisburg rapper will serve up to 11.5 years in prison after drug trafficking, weapons conviction

Kaleaf Brown, 26, a member of the Harrisburg rap group "Never Forget Loyalty," is the latest defendant to be sentenced as the result of an ATF investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A member of a Harrisburg-based rap group will serve up to 11.5 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced on Jan. 4.

Kaleaf Brown, 26, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Christoper C. Conner.

Brown and his codefendants ran a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2018 to the present, Gurganus said in a press release.

Members of the conspiracy were affiliated with a music group named “Never Forget Loyalty” or “NFL.”

As a part of their drug trafficking operation, Gurganus said, the “NFL” posted videos on YouTube which were filmed in various Harrisburg locales, including the drug-involved premises of 1621 Market Street.

In the videos, members of the group brandished various weapons, flashed cash, and displayed drugs, Gurganus said.

In a yearlong investigation, ATF and the local law enforcement conducted a series of searches that recovered part of the group's arsenal, including a machine gun, assault rifles, and various weapons with extended magazines, according to Gurganus.

Brown is the latest in a series of defendants to be sentenced for drug trafficking and weapons offenses as a result of the investigation.

Brown’s codefendants’ court proceedings are summarized as follows:

Tyquann Langston, 26, of Harrisburg: sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy to traffick crack cocaine and other drugs in the City of Harrisburg.

sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy to traffick crack cocaine and other drugs in the City of Harrisburg. Donza Brown, 57, of Harrisburg: sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for selling crack cocaine and maintaining a drug involved premises at 1621 Market Street in Harrisburg.

sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for selling crack cocaine and maintaining a drug involved premises at 1621 Market Street in Harrisburg. Jaionne Miller, 21, and Adieas Johnson, 33, both of Harrisburg: pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons offenses. They are awaiting sentencing.

pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons offenses. They are awaiting sentencing. Qushawn Brown, 30, Wesley Garner, 28, and Anderson Ortiz, 22, all of Harrisburg: pleaded not guilty to their role in these offenses. They are scheduled for trial in March 2022.