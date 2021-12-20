Harrisburg man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm

Terrance Harden, 30, was sentenced in U.S. Middle District Court earlier this month, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve more than 12 years in prison after a sentencing hearing in federal court earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Terrance Harden, 30, was sentenced to 151 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo after being convicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The charges stemmed from a May 31, 2018 incident in Harrisburg, when Harden was found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine during a search of his vehicle by police.

Harden, a convicted felon barred from possessing a firearm, was also found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun during the search, according to Gurganus.

Harden was indicted on the charges in U.S. Middle District Court in 2019.