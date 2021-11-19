Former Harrisburg bar owners convicted of drug trafficking

Saquenna Williams and Nyree Letterlough, ex-owners of Queenies Café and Grams Grill, were arrested in 2018 after an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Harrisburg business owners have been convicted by a federal jury using their businesses to conceal their drug trafficking activities, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Friday.

Saquenna "Queenie" Williams, 46, and Nyree "Gram" or "Grannie" Letterlough, 50, were arrested in 2018 after a years-long drug investigation, Gurganus said.

During a search of businesses owned by Williams and Letterlough, police recovered stolen guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, crack, over $100,000 in cash, a white Bentley convertible, and other evidence, Gurganus said.

Williams, the operator of Queenies Café, was convicted of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018. The jury also found that five kilograms of cocaine were distributed.

Williams was also convicted of possessing guns in furtherance of her drug trafficking and possessing a stolen weapon. Williams also surrendered her interests in Queenies Café located in Harrisburg, as well as the liquor license and other properties.

Letterlough was also convicted of drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen gun, Gurganus said. These items were also seized during the February 1, 2018 sweep.

Letterlough also surrendered her interests in Grams Grill located in Harrisburg, and other property.