Family gets new home in Harrisburg

The new home is part of the MulDer Square revitalization project, where homes in the community are restored and sold to those in need or first-time buyers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another family has found a home thanks to the MulDer Square revitalization in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg.

The square received its name by combining the names of Mulberry and Derry Streets, where the development is located.

As part of the project, the Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) acquired 11 parcels of land, which were renovated to become five new single-family townhomes and one single-family home for home ownership.

The home on the 200 block of Hummel Street is the fifth to be fully rehabilitated and sold by TCHDC.

MulDer Square is a joint revitalization project by multiple agencies on the state, county and city level that aims to provide more affordable housing for those in need and for those who have never owned a home before.

"This woman is so thankful, [and] this family is so thankful for the opportunity in buying this home," said TCHDC Executive Director Gary Lenker. "It's her first home, and truly it is making an impact and a difference in her life."

This transformation effort builds on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's renovation of the Mulberry Street Bridge, completed at the end of 2014.