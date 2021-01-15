Etters man charged with damaging athletic fields at Red Land High School in Dec. 18 vandalism incident

Patrick O'Brien, 25, allegedly drove a pickup truck over the fields, running over equipment and causing an estimated $9,250 in damages, Fairview Township Police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 25-year-old York County man has been charged with a felony count of criminal mischief related to vandalism of the athletic fields at Red Land High School.

Patrick O'Brien, of Pleasant View Drive, is awaiting arraignment on the charges, according to Fairview Township Police.

He is accused of causing an estimated $9,250 to the athletic fields at the high school by driving a pickup truck on them. He also allegedly ran over equipment on the fields in the Dec. 18 incident, police say.

The truck became stuck in the fields at one point, and at least three other vehicles arrived to help free it, according to police.

The alleged acts were captured on surveillance video that was shared by police earlier this month.

Police say tips from the public helped point investigators toward O'Brien.