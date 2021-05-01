Vandalism at Red Land High School under investigation

Police say the suspects drove over the athletic fields at the high school and damaged sod and equipment.

Fairview Township Police say on December 18, someone drove on the athletic fields at Red Land High School and caused thousands of dollars of damage to SOD and equipment that was ran over.

Surveillance footage shows a dark green or gray pick up truck with riveted fender flares driving on the fields between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

At one point, three other vehicles show up to help free the truck when it got stuck.