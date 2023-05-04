Cumberland County pair arrested for alleged assault of infant

According to police, an infant was transported to Hershey Medical Center with significant injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Enola residents were arrested and charged with assaulting an infant.

On Dec. 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., East Pennsboro Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill for a reported assault.

An investigation was conducted and police determined that the injuries were caused by Emory Barton, 45, and Shaina Romaine Barton, 29. Both have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.