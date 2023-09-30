x
Crime

Dog abandoned in York County

According to a note left behind, the dog's name is Atlas and he is 1 year old.
Credit: Southern York Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating the abandonment of a dog in Shrewsbury Borough.

According to police, the dog was found tied to a pavilion on East Church Alley and South Main Street around midnight.

The person who found the dog took it home until animal control arrived.

Police say a note, blanket, and some other things were left with the dog.

Credit: Southern York Regional Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Animal Control Officer Erdman at 717-309-9430 or the Southern York Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.

