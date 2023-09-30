Dog abandoned in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating the abandonment of a dog in Shrewsbury Borough.
According to police, the dog was found tied to a pavilion on East Church Alley and South Main Street around midnight.
The person who found the dog took it home until animal control arrived.
Police say a note, blanket, and some other things were left with the dog.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Animal Control Officer Erdman at 717-309-9430 or the Southern York Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.