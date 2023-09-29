Enola man accused of abandoning dog that was struck and killed on nearby roadway

Harley Lehman, 19, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and providing false ID to law enforcement, according to East Pennsboro Police.

ENOLA, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was arrested this week after police say he abandoned a dog in a neighborhood park, and the animal was subsequently struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Harley Lehman, 19, of Enola, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and providing false identification to law enforcement, according to East Pennsboro Police.

He is accused of abandoning the dog at West Fairview Point at 10 a.m. on September 24. The dog he abandoned then ran onto a nearby roadway, where it was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Lehman was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing.