Furry Friends with Artemis, the dog!

Artemis is an active and affectionate dog currently looking for her family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Our Furry Friend this week is Artemis, brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Much like the weather across South Central Pennsylvania this week, Artemis was feeling a little gloomy during a visit with FOX43 as she was recently spayed. She'll be back to her normal, active self in a day or two meaning she's one step closer to finding a home.

“Normally she definitely has a lot of energy," says Tyler Lee, Site Lead at the shelter. "Loves to play. Very energetic. But she’s also very personable. Very sweet and easy going with people.”

Lee says Artemis is one of the staff’s favorites. She’s a beautiful dog with pointed ears and a warm brown coat. She's smart too and will gladly sit or shake for a treat.

“She loves going for her walks and loves being active. She’s a little bit of a puller but she generally does pretty well on our walks. She loves giving affection and bouncing around," Lee tells FOX43. "She definitely has a bubbly personality when in the full swing of things. But she’s also very affectionate, loves getting attention and pets. You can see she’s kind of just chilling here and enjoying being loved on.”

Artemis is hoping her future family likes to play just as much as she does.

Artemis is looking to be the only pup in her future family as she doesn’t get along well with other dogs. Any kids will have to be older too as she does show minor food guarding behavior.

Lee thinks these restrictions have made prospective families overlook this sweet dog, which is a missed opportunity for a great companion.

“Unfortunately, I think some of her marks against her have made it really hard for her to get any interest. As you can see, she’s really sweet and has a really good personality. And we feel like with the right home she would do really well and fit right in and be an amazing companion for somebody," he says.