Dauphin County property manager ordered to pay victim over $37,000

Todd Toms and All Star Property Management and Renovations were ordered by the PHRC to pay a prospective tenant over $37,000 in a sexual harassment case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A property manager in Harrisburg was ordered by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) to pay over $37,000 in a sexual harassment case on Tuesday.

Todd Toms and All Star Property Management and Renovations were found to have sexually harassed a prospective tenant and then refused to rent to her on the basis of her sex.

It was additionally found that Toms imposed discriminatory terms and conditions of leasing housing on the victim, once again on the basis of her sex.

A public hearing was held on March 23, 2023, in York, where Toms and All Star Property Management and Renovations were not in attendance.

"The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission wants the people of Pennsylvania to know that we support those who are subjected to sexual harassment," said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. "This order affirms that sexual harassment of any kind has no place in Pennsylvania. It should serve as a deterrent for other housing property managers and provide encouragement to tenants who were sexually harassed but are worried about coming forward."

In the case's final order on Sept. 18, 2023, the commission ordered Toms to:

Cease and desist from sexually harassing anyone and otherwise acting in a discriminatory manner against anyone seeking to lease a property from him.

Pay the victim the lump sum of $37,017.02 within 45 days.

Pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a civil penalty of $10,000 within 45 days.

Report to the PHRC within 30 days on how it will comply with the order.