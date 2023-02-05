Community talks safety as York officials finalize comprehensive plan

York residents brought their ideas on how the York City Police Department should operate to city leadership.

YORK, Pa. — City leaders opened the door to public input on the future of policing in York during Monday night’s comprehensive planning forum.

The planning manager hired by the city says a complete plan needs feedback from the community.

“We need to hear from residents and property owners about the issues that are important to them and what they want to see for the future of the city," the planning manager said.

One of the main topics of discussion: reducing violent crime in the city.

“Our focus is getting guns off the streets, and getting our shooters caught and out of our neighborhoods," York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said.

A sticking point for many is last year’s spike in the city’s homicide rate, though this year’s numbers paint a different picture.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed to FOX43 that York had eight homicides in just the first four months of 2022. In the same time frame this year, the city had three.

Commissioner Muldrow highlighted what the department has done, from its various units and adding additional officers, and what YCPD still aims to do.

"Mark my words, you heard it here first," Muldrow said. "We will be a police department that opens a rec center."

York City residents voiced a list of suggestions, from involving elders in preventive measures and pushing for change in Harrisburg, as the city looks to finalize its comprehensive plan that's been in the works since 2018 and will guide the future of York public policy.

Fieldhouse says the plan is roughly 80% complete and hopes to have it finalized towards the end of the summer.