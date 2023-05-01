York man jailed for up to 47 years for providing drugs used in 2020 deadly overdose

Charles Cassell, 55, was convicted in March of 3rd-degree murder and other charges connected to the October 2020 death of Angelique Smith in the city.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man will serve up to 47 years in state prison for his role in the death of a York woman in 2020.

Charles Cassell, 55, was convicted in March of third-degree homicide, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the death of Angelique Smith in October 2020, York County District Attorney David Sunday said.

Cassell was sentenced to 23.5 to 47 years in prison at a hearing Monday morning before York County Judge Harry M. Ness, Sunday said.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska and Deputy Prosecutor Isaac Zimmerman prosecuted the case.