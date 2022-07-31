x
Crime

Arrest made after assault with box-cutter in Lancaster

Officials say officers found a man with a deep cut across his face, going from ear to ear when they arrived.
Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man is in custody after police say he cut another person ear to ear with a box-cutter Sunday morning.

Lancaster Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Walnut Street for a reported stabbing just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say officers found a man with a deep cut across his face, going from ear to ear when they arrived.

The victim reportedly told officers he was having an argument with 31-year-old Alex Lamont Baker when Baker got a box-cutter from a nearby home, grabbed the victim by the hair and cut the victim across his face.

Police charged Baker with one count of felony Aggravated Assault, arresting him later Sunday evening.

