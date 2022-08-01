Lower Paxton Township Police investigate device fraud at Flying J Travel Center in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop H - Harrisburg Station are investigating a series of of access device frauds in Dauphin County.

According to police, on at least three occasions, the suspects utilized fraudulent debit and credit cards to purchase diesel fuel at Flying J Travel Center in West Hanover Township. On each of these occasions, the suspects purchased $495 worth of fuel, and pumped it into tanks on a white Ford truck and black trailer.