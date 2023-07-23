x
Coroner called to York County shooting

According to York County dispatch, the coroner was called to the scene of a shooting in Springettsbury Township on July 23.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County dispatch, the coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting on the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive in Springettsbury Township.

FOX43 crew at the scene confirmed that Glen Hollow Drive and Druck Valley Road are both currently closed.

It is unknown if there are any fatalities or injuries at this time.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it becomes available.

