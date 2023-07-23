East Lampeter Township crash leaves 1 dead

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of the incident just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township at 6:59 p.m. on July 22 to investigate a reported fatal crash.

Upon arrival, a coroner discovered the victim, 22-year-old Cristian Murillo of West Grove, deceased. It was determined that the crash involved a motorcycle, operated by Murillo, and a pickup truck.