Lancaster County

East Lampeter Township crash leaves 1 dead

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of the incident just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township at 6:59 p.m. on July 22 to investigate a reported fatal crash.

Upon arrival, a coroner discovered the victim, 22-year-old Cristian Murillo of West Grove, deceased. It was determined that the crash involved a motorcycle, operated by Murillo, and a pickup truck.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department is currently investigating the accident.

   

