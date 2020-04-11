FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Aggravated Assault/Strangulation

Jamal Cullars, 33-year-old Black man

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 175 pounds

On October 15, police responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street in York for a reported domestic disturbance. Police learned that Cullars had assaulted two juveniles, with one needing to go to an area hospital for treatment.

2. Strangulation/Terroristic Threats

Miguel Velez, 40-year-old Hispanic man

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 130 pounds

On September 24, police investigated an assault in the 600 block of W. Market Street in York. Upon arrival, police learned that Velez had threatened the victim that he would kill her, and then choked the victim.

