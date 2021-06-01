FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Possession of a firearm (prohibited), possession with intent to deliver controlled substance

Emahn Weedon, 19-year-old Black man

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 120 pounds

On May 3 around 2:45 p.m., police say that Weedon was seen leaving the scene of a shots fired incident in the area of S. West St. and School Place in York.

Police say Weedon fled from an Acura MDX and was seen on surveillance video to be in possession of a pistol.

When police searched the Acura MDX, they found two loaded firearms, one of which was stolen, $10,000 in cash, and some illegal controlled substances.

2. Burglary, Simple Assault, Harrassment

Gerald Williams, 32-year-old Black man

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 155 pounds

On August 18 around 9:00 p.m., Williams allegedly entered the window of his ex-girlfriend's residence and began assaulting her.

When the victim ran outside, they were assaulted again before Williams fled the scene.

3. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, firearm offenses

Jamal Cullars, 33-year-old Black man

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 175 pounds

On October 15, police responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street in York for a domestic disturbance.