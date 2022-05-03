Man arrested in connection to shooting in Harrisburg

On March 16, police responded to the first block of South 17th Street in Harrisburg around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing charges related to a fatal shooting in March.

Police say 28-year-old Bennie Chisolm is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide after a shooting on March 16.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told a victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim, Jacoby Strain-Hankerson, later died of his injuries at the hospital.