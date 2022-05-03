Multi-vehicle crash closes both southbound lanes on Route 222 in Lancaster County

The crash reportedly involves several vehicles, including an overturned box truck and a tractor trailer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Township Police and emergency dispatch accounts.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. between the Oregon Pike and the Route 30 West/Route 283 West/Route 222 South exits.

Initial reports said the crash involved at least four or five vehicles, including a box truck that was on its side and a tractor trailer, Manheim Township Police said.

There are also reportedly spilled fluids covering the roadway, according to police.

Traffic in the area is currently being detoured off Route 222 South at the Oregon Pike Exit, according to police.

Traffic on Route 222 North is also reportedly being slowed in the area due to onlookers.

222 SB is CLOSED between Oregon Pike and Rt. 30 due to a crash. Traffic jams back to 772.



22 NB is open, but crawling from 30 to Oregon Pike.#CentralPATraffic pic.twitter.com/YaXttOAc1Q — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) May 3, 2022