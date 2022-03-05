'Senior Games' return to Lancaster County after two-year hiatus

The games include events like swimming, badminton and bocce ball. In total, 807 seniors have registered to participate.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After the pandemic cancelled the previous two years' events, the 32nd Lancaster Senior Games returned to Lancaster County.

More than two dozen seniors ages 55 to 90 gathered Tuesday morning to play horseshoes at Amos Herr Park in East Hempfield Township.

The games, which run from May 2 to May 6, include plenty of other events like swimming, badminton and bocce ball.

Organizers said health in both mind and spirit is extremely important for the seniors, and having the games back this year is a blessing.

"They're just enjoying it, [and] they're just glad to be back," said Sandy Hess, a volunteer at the event. "They just want to have fun...They're just so happy to be out and about and being able to do this...A lot of them live for this. They just can't wait."

In total, 807 seniors registered to participate, and more than 325 volunteers are also involved.