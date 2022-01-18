Maryland man accused of burglarizing York Township business

A York County Regional Police officer caught Donald Wellner Jr. in the middle of a burglary at a business on South Queen Street on Jan. 13, police claim.

YORK, Pa. — A 30-year-old Maryland man was arrested in York last week after a York County Regional Police officer caught him in the middle of a break-in at a business on South Queen Street, police claim.

Donald Wellner Jr., of Perry Hall, briefly escaped from police custody by fleeing in his vehicle, dragging the arresting officer for a brief period as he left the scene, according to police.

Police say Wellner was arrested a day later when officers saw him exiting a home on the 2400 block of South Queen Street and took him into custody.

The alleged incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to police. An officer on patrol along South Queen Street in York Township noticed something amiss at a business and pulled into the parking lot to investigate. The officer noted a door at the business was damaged and requested backup before walking to the back of the business.

The officer found a rear door ajar and noticed a vehicle parked nearby, according to police. The officer also encountered Wellner, who allegedly claimed to be an employee at the business.

When the officer asked for Wellner's identification, he allegedly claimed it was in the business' office and walked a few steps toward the building before attempting to flee. Wellner managed to get inside his vehicle and pulled away, briefly dragging the officer before leaving the scene.