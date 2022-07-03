York Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual 'Women Build Week'

This year’s event is being held at York Habitat’s Chestnut Street Revitalization Project.

YORK, Pa. — York Habitat for Humanity is hosting National Women Build week from March 7 through 12. The annual event promotes including women in the male-dominated field that is construction.

It's celebrated by Habitat for Humanity affiliates, and women are invited to the construction site to not only volunteer to build homes for families in need, but to learn the hand-on skills by construction professionals to feel comfortable in the new space.

This year’s event is being held at York Habitat’s Chestnut Street Revitalization Project. In 2009, 16 homes burnt down in 13 minutes due to inadequate infrastructure. A few years later, the York City Redevelopment Authority approached York Habitat to take on the blighted property.

The end project will include 14 brand new homes to provide low-income housing options to families in need in York County, including three ADA compliant homes.

The organization says they're excited to spend the whole week welcoming women to their active construction site at 711 Chestnut Street.

Since 1985, York Habitat for Humanity has built over 145 homes to serve over 750 local community members in their search for stable housing.

Click here to reserve your spot to volunteer.