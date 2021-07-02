York Habitat for Humanity transforms family's house part of Chesnut Street revitalization project

The Ocasio family is now living in the house on Chesnut Street in York. The organization says 11 more homes are planned on the block.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Habitat for Humanity has transformed a family's house as part of their Chesnut Street revitalization project.

Habitat for Humanity organizers says the families that move into the homes end up transforming their lives.

"We see a lot of improvements with habitat families..education-wise, outcomes, success, things like that," said Christine Caswell, office manager, "So, when when we invest in a family, it's not just for...it's their house, but there's so much more than that because when you give them that security and that sturdy platform to stand on, they've got nowhere to go but up."

The Ocasio family has been preparing to move-in for more than a year.

The head of the family took habitat classes and kept a strict monthly budget.