York County teachers bring history to life through 'Bobblehead George'

The nonprofit is aimed at providing unique, educational content for learners of all ages.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to all around the country, America’s history is rich.

A trio of York County teachers are doing their part to bring it to life.

“You need to learn the history not just that you want to learn, but the history you need to learn,” said David Raymond, an eighth-grade history teacher at Northeastern Middle School in East Manchester Township.

When Covid hit in 2020, Raymond along with fellow Northeastern Middle School history teacher, Eric Gimbi, and science teacher, Michael Graham, started traveling to historic landmarks like Gettysburg, filming virtual field trips for their students.

“It was the only way students had to engage with us and it was just such a unique experience," said Raymond.

Three years later, “Bobblehead George” has become a nonprofit organization with more than 10,000 YouTube subscribers, dedicated to educating viewers of all ages.

“One museum, one collection, one film tends to lead to another, tends to lead to another," said Graham.

All of the videos are filmed by Raymond's son, Alex, who is a professional videographer.

On Wednesday, FOX43 joined the crew at the Pennsylvania Capitol to get a sneak peek as they film their next video.

Graham brings his own scientific lens to every “Lesson On the Road.”

“Like science, when you make new discoveries in history, it leads to new questions and the conversation keeps on going," he said.

When one of the main three presenters is unable to make a filming, they call on other colleagues.

Mr. Gimbi wasn't able to be part of Wednesday's filming at the Capitol, so art teacher Carrie Daigle joined in on the fun.

The group has traveled as far as Tennessee and hopes to head to other states in the future.

“We were just approached by Franklin Pierce’s house in New Hampshire, so hopefully next summer we get to go to New Hampshire to film," said Raymond.

All of the travel is on the teachers' own dime.

It's all with the goal of bringing history to life for their students, and many others out there.

“The travel and the hours we spend doing this, the feedback from students makes it all worthwhile," said Graham.

Anyone who is interested in donating to Bobblehead George can do so on the nonprofit's website.