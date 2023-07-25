City of York introduces new grant for small business owners

The 3E grant program is aimed to help small businesses owned by minorities, women or persons with a disability.

YORK, Pa. — Officials with the City of York Department of Economic and Community Development announced the addition of a new grant program today.

The 3E grant program is geared towards helping small businesses improve operational capacity through education, empowerment and enhancement, according to the department.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to small businesses owned by ethnic and racial minorities, women and/or persons with disabilities.

Qualifying expenses must be related to one or more of the following: Education through classes, certificates or training; empowerment through retreats, workshops or coaching; and enhancements like software, products or equipment to promote business growth and stability.

Individuals interested in applying must meet the below eligibility requirements:

Must qualify as a small business - The City of York defines a small business as a business operating with 10 or fewer full-time employees.

The business majority must be owned by a minority, woman or person with a disability

Earn $500,000 or less in annual gross revenues.

Must be registered, licensed and in good standing on all City taxes and obligations.

Businesses must be physically located within a Qualified Census Tract in the City of York.