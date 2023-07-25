Central Pa. officials host transportation townhall at Lancaster Airport

The town hall comes as the Lancaster Airport looks at ways to expand services to potential flyers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Transportation was driving discussion at a town hall meeting in the Lancaster Airport. County and state officials heard from a dozen people about the need to make traveling easier throughout Lancaster County.

“Whether it’s bike lanes or traffic jams on the streets, those are issues people are concerned about," said Pa. House Representative Mike Sturla, a Democrat from Lancaster County.

“Our charge is to get people safely and efficiently from point A to point B, and I’m not sure that’s happening now," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

“There’s an unmet need for the community here, so what we’re trying to do is match that," said Ed Foster, the executive director for the Lancaster Airport.

Foster told FOX43 the Lancaster Airport is already the third busiest airport in the Commonwealth, and that there’s an appetite for more travelers to go through the terminal.

“We want that hometown feel, and we want to capture the unmet need of the people that are already traveling to other airlines," said Foster.

Foster says the airport is negotiating with numerous airlines and is confident more destinations will be added. He believes increased service will help improve travel for the people of Lancaster County.