Strasburg Rail Road hosting community give-back day on Saturday to benefit Strasburg Fire Company

Passengers will receive a 45-minute signature steam train experience through more than 2,500 acres of farmland.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Strasburg Rail Road has announced its first community give-back day of the year on Saturday where half of the proceeds will go to Strasburg Fire Company.

During the event, Strasburg Rail Road will operate five trains between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Passengers will receive a 45-minute signature steam train experience through more than 2,500 acres of farmland.

Strasburg Fire Company’s Mud Sale, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, is the firehouse’s largest fundraiser bringing in an estimated $50,000 each year, event organizers said.

“The Spring Mud Sale is our largest and most profitable fundraiser, so canceling it due to COVID-19 concerns is a big hit for us,” said Lenny Weitzel, treasurer of Strasburg Fire Company in a press release. “We are grateful to Strasburg Rail Road for stepping up with an offer to help offset the loss we now face by not having the Mud Sale.”

Event organizers also say equipment from Strasburg Fire Company’s group of engines and firefighting apparatus will be on display at the railroad for the public to view.

The money raised is used to keep the volunteer-run department operating. Each year, the fire company responds to more than 200 calls in Strasburg, Eden and Paradise Townships, according to event organizers.

To book your train ticket click, here.

If you can't make the event, but would still like to donate to the Strasburg Fire Company, click here.