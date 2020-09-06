Strasburg Railroad outlines new COVID-19 safety measures as part of planned reopening

The Lancaster County tourist attraction hopes to open its doors again once the county moves to the state's Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation

STRASBURG, Pa. — One of Lancaster County's top tourist attractions submitted its plan to reopen to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Governor Tom Wolf this week in hopes of resuming business once the county moves to the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The Strasburg Railroad, which attracts more than 300,000 guests each year to ride its restored historic railcars and steam engines, thanked the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine for providing guidance to businesses planning to reopen and outlined the steps it will take to ensure the safety of guests and staff members once it gets the green light from the state to open its doors.

"Safety and cleanliness have always been important tenets of the Strasburg Rail Road, and the accompanying Reopen Plan underscores our corporate commitment to safety for both our Guests and Team Members in the midst of COVID-19," said Anthony Gebbia, president of the Strasburg Railroad, in the letter to state officials. "We appreciate your guidance regarding reopening when Lancaster County moves to the Green Phase."

In a separate message to prospective guests, the tourist attraction said its ability to reopen is contingent upon guests and staff members adhering to several new procedures and policies.

"While your visit may look and feel different, the procedures and policies implemented here are made deliberately for your health and safety and for the health and safety of our Team Members who work hard to make your experience at the Strasburg Rail Road memorable," the message said. "We expect these will be temporary, and we intend to modify them in phases as both health conditions and government leaders permit."

The Strasburg Railroad said it is asking guests to adhere to the following guidelines:

Guests who have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms of COVID-19 (including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath) will not visit Guests who have underlying health conditions or are otherwise concerned about contracting COVID-19 acknowledge their option to not visit the Strasburg Rail Road.

In addition, Strasburg Railroad outlined a list of new and updated policies for COVID-19 safety

Access to the Strasburg Rail Road requires pre-purchased tickets or advance reservations. Tickets and pass reservations are only available through StrasburgRailRoad.com or by calling 866-725-9666. Entry without a ticket or reservation is not permitted.

Contactless Guest check-in will be conducted by Team Members at our main parking lot entrance. Guests will not check-in at the East Strasburg Station building.

All Guests will undergo a temperature check before crossing from the parking lot into the Station and mall area. (Likewise, Team Members will undergo a temperature check and Health Assessment before the start of their shifts.) Any Guest or Team Member with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater will be denied entry.

Face masks are required for all Guests over the age of two (2) years old, as well as all Team Members. Individuals unwilling or unable to wear a face mask must refrain from visiting until the face mask requirement is lifted.

Time between train departures is extended from the traditional 60 minutes to 90 minutes to allow time to thoroughly clean the train and to limit Guest density throughout our mall and retail spaces.

Train capacity is reduced by limiting railcar capacity to no more than 50% of the available seats. Guests will be encouraged to social distance while onboard.

Our picnic groves, playground, and our Fun Extras (Cranky Cars, Pint-sized Pufferbelly, and Pump Car) amusement rides are closed.

Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the property and on select railcars. Our public restrooms remain available for handwashing.

Retail transactions must be cashless. Additionally, shields are installed at retail registers to protect both Guests and Team Members.

Frequent and enhanced cleaning and sanitization is occurring throughout our property and railcars, with particular focus on high-touch areas.

Signage throughout the property encourages social distancing, use of face masks, and good hand hygiene.