Thomas the Tank and Mavis visit Strasburg Rail Road

“These 45-minute rides with Thomas and Mavis give families the opportunity to create memories in a smaller, more relaxed setting."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Thomas the Tank Engine and Mavis have teamed up with Strasburg Rail Road’s signature steam train to give guests an exclusive ride with America’s favorite little blue engine or pal, Mavis. The first-of-its-kind experience, which includes the full, 45-minute train ride through scenic Lancaster County, will be offered on select days in September, and October only at Strasburg Rail Road.

In addition to the train rides with Thomas or Mavis, guests will have the opportunity to have a professional picture taken with Thomas, his friends, and the traditional steam locomotive too. To make the day extra special, ticketholders will receive a coupon for 20% off select merchandise in the General Store and Toy Store, along with a free Thomas face mask, balloon, and small popcorn from the newly-opened Popcorn Wagon.

“As we faced the reality of needing to cancel our Day Out With Thomas events due to COVID-19, we knew we had to get creative to find a way to offer families a safe alternative to experience Thomas and his Friends. These 45-minute rides with Thomas and Mavis give families the opportunity to create memories in a smaller, more relaxed setting,” states Tony Gebbia, President of Strasburg Rail Road.