Renewed effort underway to open Lancaster County Pool at Central Park

The county had previously announced it would not be opening the pool this summer due to a lifeguard shortage. But there are high hopes that will change.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It’s only the end of May, but with heat that feels like the end of July, Lancaster residents are already looking for a place to cool off.

“I had intentions for my nieces in Coatsville to come up and go swimming and they agreed to come but my granddaughter informed me the Lancaster County pool is closed because they don’t have lifeguards which is a little upsetting," said Roslyn Brison of Lancaster.

It’s been a few weeks since the county announced it would not be opening the pool at Central Park due to a lifeguard shortage.

“It’s sad cause the pool is the best part of the summer, like ‘Oh it’s summertime let’s go to the pool and have fun and stuff,'" said Max Modern of Lancaster, "It’s kind of sad.”

The county's announcement triggered a large community response.

“The community came out offering all sorts of help," said Bob Devonshire, Lancaster County's director of facilities management and interim director of parks and recreation. "A lot of great people stepped forward offering suggestions and ideas. Some put their hand out and said ‘What can I do to help?’”

Because of that, the county isn’t giving up yet.

“We had almost 50 students from McCaskey who have stepped up with an interest in becoming a lifeguard," said Devonshire.

All those students will have to go through skills training to make sure they’re qualified to be a lifeguard.

But Devonshire says there are high hopes.

“We’re determined," he said. "We’re going to do our best to get kids or anyone who wants to be a lifeguard and get the pool returned to being open."

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to become a lifeguard for Lancaster County, you can find out more on the county's website.