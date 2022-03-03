Three Central PA state parks will host job fairs March 12 in effort to hire lifeguards for summer

Codorus State Park in York County, Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County and Caledonia State Park in Franklin/Adams counties are looking for lifeguards.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Central Pennsylvania's state parks are looking for a few new lifeguards.

After battling with lifeguard shortages for the last few summers, Codorus State Park in York County, Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County and Caledonia State Park in Adams and Franklin counties are planning to hold job fairs to attract prospective lifeguards on Saturday, March 12.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the three parks' respective offices:

Codorus State Park: 2600 Smith Station Road, Hanover

Little Buffalo State Park: 1579 State Park Road, Newport

Caledonia State Park: 101 Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville

Lifeguards at all three parks will be reimbursed by the Bureau of State Parks for the cost of all required certifications and will start at an hourly rate of $14.04 per hour.

The average weekly schedule is 37.5 hours, five days a week.

Caledonia State Park said on its Facebook page that it is looking to fill at least another five to seven positions in order to operate in a "semi-normal" capacity in 2022.

Little Buffalo State Park said it is offering other seasonal positions, such as rangers and clerks, that are open for discussion.

Staff will be on hand to assist with the applications at all three job fairs. Registration is not required.

Those who are interested in a position but unable to attend the job fair can call the park offices to make appointments for another time, the parks said.

Codorus State Park: (717) 637-2816

Little Buffalo State Park: (717) 567-9255

Caledonia State Park: (717) 352-2161