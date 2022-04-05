Harrisburg increases wages for Parks and Recreation workers

The raise in pay comes with the city trying to fill 300 positions in it's Parks and Recreation Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg bumped up the pay of some positions in its Parks and Recreation Department in an effort to fill 300 empty spots.

Mayor Wanda Williams increased the pay from $12 to $18 an hour for jobs like lifeguards, pool managers, site leaders and recreational assistants.

The city says it maintains 25 parks and playgrounds, the biggest including City Island, Riverfront Park, Reservoir Park and Italian Lake.

The cost of necessary training and certifications for inexperienced employees will be paid for. Specialists like teachers are also encouraged to apply.

"Not only is the pay better than it ever used to be, but I really think it helps you in the long term because the next position you go to working for the city of Harrisburg you have no idea what you're going to be faced with on a day-to-day basis," said Harrisburg Parks Director David Baker. "It's always changing, and there are lots of opportunities for learning and bettering yourself throughout your entire career here."