Pennsylvania Red Cross members help tornado victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross of the Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent 11 volunteers to aid the states of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Some of their names are:

Thomas Gormley of Ephrata, Central Pennsylvania Chapter

Melinda Rosario of Harrisburg, Central Pennsylvania Chapter

Elizabeth Carter of Erie, Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter

John and Jane Hoopingarner of Tamiment, Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter

Kenneth Quigley of Phillipsburg, NJ, Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter

Denise Zahn of Allentown, Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter

These states were hit massively by at least 41 tornadoes leaving many dead, and families without water and heat.

Directors of the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the Red Cross told FOX43 the organization has sent more than 4,400 meals, 1,000 relief supplies in addition to contacts for medical and disability needs. The humanitarian nonprofit is also in need of a greater blood supply.

“We can provide blood products across state lines, so even if you’re donating in other states, we can potentially be sending those blood products to those affected areas to help patients in need," Laura Burke, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross has already provided 200 blood products to the states in need, however, Burke says the aftermath may add a greater shortage in blood supply as blood drives may be canceled or experience lower turnouts.