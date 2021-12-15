Lebanon County man to drive donations to Kentucky tornado victims on Christmas Day

Rodney Weber hitched an empty 26-foot trailer to his truck, with plans to fill it with donations by Christmas.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Rodney Weber couldn’t erase from his mind the scenes of the destruction left by last Friday’s tornadoes in Kentucky.

“These people don’t have anything," he said. "It was right before Christmas and they have lost everything, so we have to do something."

A devout Christian, Weber decided to call a church in Mayfield, Ky. to see how he could help. On his first try, he happened to call Northside Church of Christ, one of the few houses of worship left standing in the town. The church’s two buildings, both spared by the tornado, are being used as centers for emergency supply distribution.

Church leaders told Weber they have been flooded with donations of food and clothing from all over the country. They remain in desperate need of other items, though: cleaning supplies, baby supplies, and personal hygiene products.

“They just can’t find it anywhere and they’re hurting for that,” Weber said.

Weber hitched an empty 26-foot trailer to his truck, with plans to fill it with donations by Christmas. On Christmas Day, he and some relatives will drive the 12-hour journey to Kentucky.

Since Weber is a basketball coach, his and several other sports teams have volunteered to raise supplies and funds. Weber said he was floored by the speed his plan came together, as he only thought of it on Sunday.

“I have been overwhelmed and I am expecting us to fill this trailer and hopefully get another trailer," he said. "That’s our goal."

Weber is accepting supplies or money through Dec. 23. The following items are being collected:

Any cleaning supplies (lysol wipes, garbage bags, gloves, paper towels, disinfectant sprays, etc.)

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes, creams, etc.)

Women’s, men’s, children’s, and infants’ personal hygiene supplies

Items can be dropped off at: