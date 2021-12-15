Northwest EMS partners with Lancaster County 'Toys for Tots' ahead of the holidays

The ambulance service will aid in packing and distributing new toys to the Lancaster County "Toys for Tots" warehouse center for parents and guardians to "shop."

MANHEIM, Pa. — Paramedics and EMTs of Northwest EMS in Manheim, Lancaster County will begin loading boxes of new toys for kids to enjoy come Christmas Day.

The boxes will be distributed to the Marine Corps Lancaster County "Toys for Tots" warehouse center at the Sears Auto Center at the Park City Center.

Approximately 5,800 children are signed up to receive toys in addition to 40 to 55 churches and shelters actively seeking to help underserved children.

The effort was put in place so that all children could have a fun-filled Christmas.

"We have a need to give Christmas to children who otherwise wouldn't have it, there's so many options and whether it's a little boy or a little girl, or even a teenager, it takes very little to brighten their day," Lori Shenk, an EMT and the community outreach manager for the Northwest EMS, said

Shenk thanks community members and partners who have donated to the effort and helped the Lancaster County chapter of "Toys for Tots" spend $60,000 on new toys.

Toy manufacturing companies such as "Hasbro" and "Mattel" have reported a shortage in toys due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Shenk says the shortage has been affecting the number of toys for children ages 9 to 12, but says they are committed to providing all kids in need of a great Christmas with at least one toy and are asking anyone who can donate to do so.

Four hundred families are expected to arrive at the warehouse center per night this week and have already done so in the past two days.

Those who wish to donate toys can do so within the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the Sears Auto Center.