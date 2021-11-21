First responders rally to help collect toys for children in need this holiday season

Northwest EMS crews are asking for donations of new & unwrapped toys for children 18 and under

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Marine Corps. Toys for Tots collection is underway once again, and this year local first responders are asking for your help to collect donations for children in need.

Northwest EMS is one of the organizations that has set up boxes in multiple locations in Lancaster County. The boxes are positioned at businesses and at their EMS stations. They hope to collect enough toys to fill at least four ambulances.

"Traditionally we collect 50-60 boxes per year and I would like to see us out do that with 70 or 80 of these boxes," said Lori Shenk, community outreach manager of Northwest EMS.

All of the donated gifts must be new and unwrapped. Learn how to donate to a local Toys For Tots donation drive here.

"As we head into the winter there's a lot of uncertainty for families and they're looking at maybe I only have three paychecks left and I have two or three kids and I don't know how I'm going to do Christmas," said Shenk.

Northwest EMS plans to collect up to December 14th.