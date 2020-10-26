Cars roll into former Sears auto center parking lot in Lower Paxton Township for Toys for Tots of Lancaster

The event is held every year to help families in need with gifts for their children.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cars zoomed into the former Sears auto center parking lot in Lower Paxton Township Sunday for the cars and coffee charity event to benefit the Toys for Tots of Lancaster foundation.

"The goal is to have everyone who comes bring at least a toy or money cause a penny helps — a Hot Wheel car helps," Shea Stevens, event organizer for Cars and Coffee said," The goal is to have everyone bring something."

Event organizers said Toys for Toys reached out to them due to a shortage of toys for 9 to 12-year-olds due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a deficit in toys.