The Vineyard at Hershey announces summer concerts to celebrate 10th anniversary

Marc Roberge, Lit, The Wallflowers, and Spin Doctors will grace the Hershey stage this summer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — In celebration of their 10th anniversary, The Vineyard at Hershey has announced four upcoming concerts.

The first show is on June 18 and will feature Marc Roberge, songwriter, producer, and lead vocalist for the American rock band O.A.R. Then on June 25, Lit, considered to be one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90s, will grace the vineyard stage.

On Aug. 20, rock band The Wallflowers will play the stage, and on Aug, 27, Spin Doctors, the American rock band from New York City, will close out the concert series.

The shows will take place at the vineyard’s patio stage and there are various ticket options, according to a press release. Guests will have the option of sitting in a reserved seat on the patio, spreading out around the vineyard with the general admission lawn seating, or enjoying all four concerts from the lawn with a summer pass, also according to the press release.

The following is a list of other rules and procedures related to attending the above events:

No guests under 21 years of age, weapons, outside beverages, or pets (except service animals) will be permitted.

While guests can bring in outside food, guests cannot bring in outside beverages (including water and soda). For guests with vineyard lawn seating, you should pack lawn chairs or blankets. Umbrellas (except those attached to chairs), canopies (except the low sun canopies), or anything similar that obstructs views will not permitted so as to maximize the view for attendees.

Several food trucks will be available on site.

If you purchase the summer pass, you will receive general admission vineyard lawn access for all four shows.

Each concert is rain or shine, and no refunds will be permitted.