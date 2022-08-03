Hersheypark hosts hiring event ahead of its April opening

Applicants are encouraged to come to the Hersheypark hiring event taking place Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Applicants are encouraged to come to the Hersheypark hiring event taking place Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milton's Ice Cream Parlor at Hersheypark.

Upon arrival, applicants must show two original forms of ID, and if you're between the ages of 14 and 18, you are required to bring your original blue work permit issued by your school district office.

The most common forms of ID are: driver's licenses and government-issued IDS, social security cards, birth certificates, and passports.

You can apply, interview, and be hired on the spot. The park says they have openings for many positions including rides, food and beverage, and safety departments.

Once hired, you will fill out required employment paperwork, attend orientation and a wardrobe fitting, as well as attend a department orientation.

You can start working as soon as April 2, when the park opens for the season.

