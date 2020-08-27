Lower Paxton Township launches firework reporting app

The illegal use of fireworks in the community has been concerning to residents.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to assist the police department in identifying problem areas in the township, an application has been created to easily report the use of illegal fireworks within the township.

Lower Paxton Township and the Lower Paxton Police Department announce the development of a GIS Fireworks Reporting Application. Residents now have the ability to easily report locations where fireworks are being set off in their neighborhoods.

The illegal use of fireworks in the community has been concerning to residents and this reporting application will allow township officials to see where issues are occurring. The township is grateful to the City of Harrisburg for sharing this concept.

To report the use of illegal fireworks using the new application, please click here: https://arcg.is/mLrS0

To view the Township’s Ordinance on the use of fireworks, please click here: https://www.ecode360.com/34781372