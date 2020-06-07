Officials: Fireworks cause widespread damage across the state

At least 15 -- That's how many fires officials say were caused by fireworks throughout York and Lancaster over the Fourth of July weekend.

LANCASTER, Pa. — At least 15 -- That's how many fires officials say were caused by fireworks throughout York and Lancaster over the Fourth of July weekend. Officials are tallying up how much monetary damage the flames left behind. While the celebrations may be over, for fire chiefs across the state, the fight is far from finished.

"I probably can't say it on here, but [I'm] very very angry," said Chief Chad Deardorff.

Chief Deardorff is angry because he says fireworks are to blame for at least 14, possibly 15, fires in the White Rose City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

City spokesman Philip Given shared photos of all the ash left behind on Facebook.

York City Little League President Phil Woods took this videoof all the trash cleaned up at Allen Field.

"It's crazy," remarked Deardorff. "There is no other word I have used this weekend more than crazy because it truly looked like a war zone."

Over the weekend, Chief Deardorff drove around with his crews as they responded to the fires and countless noise complaints. To describe the call load as overwhelming would be accurate.

Of the fires, a Manor Street blaze left 10 people - 6 adults and four children - without a home. Deardorff says, thankfully, those people impacted could salvage some of their belongings.

In total, the chief says the fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to two homes on Manor Street. For Saturday, Deardorff tallied $170,000 in firework-related damage.

"Every time we pull out this door, it costs taxpayer funds," explained the Chief. "The state is basically allowing this to happen for an anticipated revenue of $7.4 million. It's crazy."

Deardorff points to the 2017 law which made it legal for Pennsylvanians to buy the explosives. Ever since, fire chiefs across the state have fought to have it repealed.

In Lancaster, Chief Scott Little says neighbors continued to celebrate the fourth with fireworks even as a firework-ignited inferno raged on New Dorwart Street.

"To still have people continuously ignite fireworks nearby knowing there is a building on fire blocks away gets a little frustrating," commented Chief Little.

The damage to the property there is estimated at $100,000. Chief Little says multiple dumpster fires, also caused by fireworks, also kept his crews busy over the holiday.

"Again, it goes back to the lawmakers who allowed the law," said Little. "We're left with the aftermath and clean up."