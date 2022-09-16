Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival

You can book a flight up in one of the dozens of hot air balloons featured at the family-friendly event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County.

The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live music and entertainment, food, vendors and a fireworks show.

You can even book your own flight aboard one of the hot air balloons.

Organizers say the event brings an influx of visitors to Lancaster County every year and is the perfect way to enjoy the area's beautiful landscapes, both from the air and from the ground.

You can see a full schedule for this year's Balloon Festival on the event's official website and purchase general admission tickets, as well as tickets for hot air balloon rides.

Balloon rides will launch at 2727 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA, 17505.

If you book a ride, you're asked to arrive at the launch location one hour prior to your flight time.